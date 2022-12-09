Home Sports Holland-Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar, how many illustrious precedents
Holland-Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar, how many illustrious precedents

Holland-Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar, how many illustrious precedents

Following Italo Calvino’s definition, “A classic is one that always has something to give”. Here, Holland-Argentina, quarter-final in Qatar, a lot of history still has to be written. A challenge that exploded in the 70s and then with various remakes in the contemporary era, with repeatedly surprising scripts. In the World Cup stories Holland-Argentina has already entered five times, all memorable for one reason or another.

