The two most recent international ties in the competition ended goalless. Overtime is a real chance

Argentina faces the Netherlands, kick-off on Friday 9 December. This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the national teams. The last two ended 0-0: in the 2006 group stage and in the 2014 semi-final, when Albiceleste beat their opponents on penalties.

A good possibility to bet on is that the match continues until extra time: a chance that is listed at 3.25 for Sisal.

Holland-Argentina prediction — Van Gaal’s team beat the United States 3-1 in the round of 16, Scaloni’s team beat Australia 2-1. Albiceleste have been eliminated in three of their last four World Cup quarter-finals, although they won the most recent against Belgium in 2014. Oranje have progressed three times out of four (1998, 2010, 2014): l he only defeat came in ’94 against eventual champion Brazil.

December 8, 2022 (change December 8, 2022 | 5:18 pm)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

