Sports

The Austrian driver wins the Lombardy GP ahead of Schmidt and Chareyre. Among the Italians, Sammartini is doing well. Estonian Vetkin prevails in the European junior

Alberto Antoniazzi

September 26, 2022

CASTELLETTO of branduzzo

Show weekend at the Motodromo di Castelletto di Branduzzo, where the “dancing” weather made the appointment with the Lombardy GP even more interesting, valid as the sixth and penultimate round of the Supermoto World Championship, as well as for the Eurpeo S4 and Junior . The supermotard premier class inevitably attracted attention, where the confrontation between the three great protagonists of the last few seasons was held: the French veteran Thomas Chareyre, the talented German Marc Reiner Schmidt and the ever arrembante Austrian Lukas Hollbacher. Undisputed protagonists of the championship, in Castelletto the three drivers did not deny themselves, giving a lot of emotions during the Castelletto weekend. To mark the pace from the very beginning was Schmidt, who after securing the superpole, also conquered, under water, the victory in the first race of the weekend, setting Chareyre at the finish line, with Hollbacher third and more detached. In race 2, however, Hollbacher himself returned to the top, winning the victory at the end of an almost perfect race, leaving behind Schmidt and Chareyre. Hollbacher was then confirmed in the final, thus also winning the overall victory in the Grand Prix standings, beating Schimdt by a whisker, with Chareyre third.

Among the Italian drivers, the best was Elia Sammartin, protagonist of an extremely regular weekend that led him to conquer the fifth place in the overall standings. The riders competing in the European S4 gave her greater satisfaction: Kevin Vandi and Alessandro Morosi won, in fact, one victory each in the two races of the weekend, thus managing to climb, in order, on the absolute podium of the GP , completed, on the third step, by the German Kevin Zahorak. Finally, in the European junior championship, the three protagonists of the season gave quite a few thrills: in the end it was the Estonian Mathias Vetkin, who preceded the Czech Matej Kokes and the Spaniard Ramon Godino. –

Alberto Antoniazzi

