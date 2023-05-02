Hollywood screenwriters begin indefinite strike

The Writers Guild of the United States has not been able to reach an agreement and considers that “the responses of the studies have been totally insufficient”

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) they did not reach an agreement after several days of negotiationsso the Hollywood scriptwriters will begin a strike starting this Tuesday that could paralyze the industry.

“Although our Negotiating Committee began this process with the intention of reaching a fair agreement, the responses of the studies have been totally insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing,” the WGA tweeted after the announcement.

The union also announced that the pickets will begin on Tuesday afternoon and made a rallying call to its members.

The WGA is demanding approximately $600 million in salary increases. and other benefits, such as “residuals”, the compensation that a team member receives every time their product is broadcast on television again and which, according to the union, have been diminished by “streaming” platforms.

The last writers’ strike that the industry went through occurred in 2007 and it lasted for more than a month, which meant a loss of 2,100 million dollars and the dismissal of 37,000 professionals.

The decision was made after six weeks of negotiations between the WGA and the AMPTPwhich includes major studios such as Disney, Apple, Amazon, Paramount, NBC, Warner Bros. Discovery and Sony.

In a statement collected by local media, the alliance assured that it presented the scriptwriters guild a proposal that included “generous increases” in the remuneration of the writers, as well as improvements in the “residuals” and that they were willing to improve the offer.

However, they said that due to the magnitude of other WGA requests, such as a minimum staffing level for television writers’ rooms, as well as a guaranteed minimum of weeks of work per show, they saw no options for an agreement.

These concerns on the part of the writers respond to the changes that the industry has experienced in production since the arrival of “streaming” platforms.

Although there has been an increase in television productions, the conditions are uncertain due to the reduction of chapters of the series at present, the few opportunities for new talent and the unpaid work on projects that have not yet been approved.

The union accused big Hollywood companies of “to further devalue the profession of writing”, due to their “unchangeable” positions during the negotiations.

“They have closed the door on their workforce and have opened the door to writing as a fully independent profession. Such an agreement could never be contemplated by this membership,” they stated.

Among the most pressing consequences are the almost immediate breaks from daily TV shows, talk shows and other current projects.

In addition, the premieres of series and movies could experience significant delays, and gradually the general production of audiovisual products in the country would come to a standstill.

Furthermore, it is expected strong economic impact on production centersas are the cities of Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta.