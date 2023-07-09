Holmgren Dominates in NBA Summer League with 41+30+9 Performance

Chet Holmgren Shines in NBA Summer League with Impressive Stats

In the recent NBA Summer League game, the Oklahoma City Thunder secured a 91-80 victory against the Dallas Mavericks. This marked the Thunder’s second consecutive win in the tournament, with a record of 3 wins and 1 loss. The Thunder’s 2022 No. 2 pick, Chet Holmgren, made a noteworthy comeback in this game, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

Holmgren showcased his skills and talent during the game, impressing both fans and critics. He finished the match with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks. The highlight of his performance was a remarkable nail plate cap, thanks to his intimidating 2.29-meter wingspan.

In addition to his defensive prowess, Holmgren also displayed his offensive capabilities. He contributed to the team’s scoring by making 5 of 10 field goals and 1 of 4 three-point attempts. His overall performance reflected his versatility on the court.

Holmgren’s impact in the Summer League has been consistent throughout the three games he has played. In his debut, he scored 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks in 29 minutes. In the second game, he recorded 10 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals, and 3 blocks in 30 minutes. In total, Holmgren has accumulated an impressive stat line of 41 points, 30 rebounds, and 9 blocks in the three games.

The comparison between Holmgren and another highly touted prospect, Wenban Yama, has drawn attention from the media. Last year, in Holmgren’s Summer League debut, he outperformed Yama, the 2023 No. 1 pick. Holmgren recorded 23 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 blocks with an outstanding shooting percentage of 78%, while Yama only managed 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 5 blocks with a lackluster shooting percentage of 15%.

Critics have often described Holmgren as a smaller version of Yama due to their similarities in playing style. However, Holmgren’s performance on the court has proven that he is more than just a shrunken replica. Despite having slightly inferior physical test results compared to Yama, Holmgren’s impact in games cannot be underestimated.

Holmgren’s physical measurements stand at 2.16 meters in height, 2.29 meters wingspan, and 94 kg in weight, with a standing height of 2.85 meters. In comparison, Yama is taller and has a larger wingspan, measuring 2.24 meters, 2.44 meters, and 99 kilograms, with a standing height of 2.95 meters.

While Yama may possess superior physical attributes, Holmgren’s performance has showcased his immediate combat skills and on-court effectiveness. It is clear that Holmgren’s abilities cannot be solely judged by his physical test results.

As Holmgren continues to make strides in the NBA Summer League, fans and experts eagerly await his future in professional basketball. His impressive performances have undoubtedly solidified his position as a promising young talent in the league.

Stay updated with the latest basketball news and highlights by following Yan Xiaobai’s Basketball Dream on Sohu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

