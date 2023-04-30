HOLY 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

On Sunday 30 April, 250 competitors gave life to the second edition of the Santissima, a national mountain running competition proposed in Limana, in the Belluno Pre-Alps, by BellunoAtletica, a company that has been making children and teenagers run since 1995, while also trying their hand at the organizational field. The event ran on the track already tested last year, with some slight modifications, such as the arrival moved from Valmorel to Valpiana. 8.5 kilometers of development, starting from the square of Limana (at an altitude of 365 meters) and arriving in Valpiana (altitude 850 meters).

Like last year, the winner was Isacco Costa, from Belluno from Val di Zoldo, bearer of the Bergamo-based La Recastello. Costa checked in the very first few hundred meters and then left all by himself when the road started to climb. Arrival in perfect solitude in front of the Alpine hut in Valpiana and 2’05” trimmed to my friend-rival Mihail Sirbu (Gs Quantin AlpenPlus), second classified.

Roberto Fregona (Atletica San Biagio) from Treviso completed the podium, crossing the finish line with a gap of 2’47”. The Venetian Filippo Barizza (Atletica Dolomiti Belluno) and the Longaronese Raffaele Teza (Gs Quantin Alpenplus) completed the top five.

«I’m very happy with this encore, the sensations were excellent» explains Costa. «In the first stretch of the race I was with my friend Mihail Sirbu, then on the hardest stretch, in Madonna di Parè, I put it down hard and I was alone, I took a bit of an advantage from him which I then managed to increase. It was the last test in view of next Sunday’s Italian Championships, right on these paths: now a week of unloading, above all mental, to be at the top on the Italian day».

“Isacco has a different rhythm than me: when the path reared up, he changed gears and left me there,” says Mihail Sirbu. «As far as I’m concerned, however, I’m satisfied: it’s a good second place and it was a good workout in view of the Tricolors».

Among the women, victory from Treviso thanks to Silvia Sangalli from Valdobbiadene (Atletica Dolomiti Belluno) who got the better of Elisa Gullo from Belluno (Gs Quantin Alpenplus, + 1’06”) and Patrizia Zanette from Treviso (Atletica Dolomiti Belluno, +1’22 “). Anna Dal Magro (Atletica Dolomiti Belluno) and Sabrina Viel (Gs Quantin Alpenplus) completed the top five positions.

«This Santissima is a great effort, the route doesn’t give up a metre» says Silvia Sangalli. «I started in front and stayed in front until the finish: I’m happy with the success but also with having discovered paths and territories that I didn’t know».

In addition to the competitive tests, La Santissima also proposed a non-competitive test open to all which saw the successes of Elia Costa and Cinzia Presti.