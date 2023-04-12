At the start of the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antalya, Austria’s men clearly missed out on 13th place in the team competition – and thus the team qualification for the World Championships in autumn – as 19th. However, Ricardo Rudy and Askhab Matiev each secured an individual World Championship ticket in addition to Vinzenz Höck, who had already qualified via the World Cup, and thus remained in the race for an Olympic starting place in 2024. Italy became European champion on Tuesday.

Simone Ferraro



Due to an injury, Austria is only represented by a mini-team in the title fights. Höck had already dropped out before the start of the European Championships, and Manuel Arnold was also injured during training in Antalya. In the competition itself, Alexander Benda, the nominally strongest all-around fighter, was caught. Because of a problem with his foot, he had to do without the floor, he made falls and serious mistakes on the other apparatuses, so that in the end he didn’t contribute a single score.