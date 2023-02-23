The 70th birthday of home exchange, the sustainable and economical way to travelfalls in a historical moment in which the economic crisis is limiting travel and short trips for many people, but not the desire to know new cultures, different lifestyles and the desire to travel and get to know new countries. There are many advantages of going on holiday with home exchange, and they go beyond mere savings on hotels or rent. The discovery of unusual and unexpected places, immersion in other cultures, the acquisition, albeit temporary, of a different lifestyle, but also the birth of friendships, are among the main motivations for those who decide to travel “exchanging homes” .

From the point of view of the sharing economy, that of home exchange becomes a sustainable and responsible travel model which, while taking away revenues from hotels and accommodation facilities in general, it supports local commerce, also delocalizing the flows of people that instead of concentrating solely on the most popular international destinations, they decide to stay in places other than the more usual tourist routes, thus giving support to restaurants and commercial activities that would generally be excluded from tourist flows.

The pioneers of home exchange

Among the first organizations to deal with home exchange, giving life to an international network of exchange relationships and friendship there is Intervac Home Exchange, a non-profit association that turns 70 this year. Born in 1953, by a group of university teachers who, having long holidays, were looking for an economical way to travel, Intervac is among the largest home exchange organizations and currently has more than 4,000 members worldwide, with a greater concentration in Europe. Intervac also allows non-simultaneous exchanges, in the sense that people who exchange homes don’t necessarily have to do so at the same time, ideal for those who make their second home available.

The role of the Internet

“The Internet has given a great boost to this type of holiday which is experiencing a slow but constant increase,” he says Emanuela Zara Italian representative and supervisor for Intervac “Those who choose to exchange their homes with “strangers” are part of a large group of tourists characterized by great openness, flexibility, education in respecting the rules and belongings of others, a cultured people who love to immerse themselves in other cultures by dressing “the clothes” of those who come from those cultures. Tolerance and hospitality are the keywords of home exchange. Today there are thousands of people who travel the world through this system and belong to almost all social classes. There are singles, families with children, retired people, all united by the pleasure of traveling and, it may seem strange, but those who take this holiday belong to a medium-high social class. The driving force is therefore not so much the economic one, but rather the interest in human relationships, in meeting people, in experiencing the not only geographical dimension of travel. In recent years, Intervac Home Exchange has allowed all its members to live wonderful travel experiences, so much so that we have reached the third generation of exchanges”.

How to start traveling by exchanging home

Overcome the initial fears, getting started is easy, just enter one of the home exchange circuits by registering on the appropriate secure portals, where you can place your ad with which you undertake to make your home available. Once the profile has been activated, it is then possible to contact the other users of the portal to go in search of a home for their holidays or to be contacted by those who want to exchange their home. Home exchange takes place solely on trust, counting on the sincerity and good faith of those with whom you come into contact. Before the exchange, you write to each other and get to know each other, once an agreement has been reached, you fill out an online form which formalizes the commitment made with the other family.

The home exchange it also allows you to leave your four-legged friends in custody who do not want to leave their home or to have the opportunity for someone to take care of your garden or vegetable garden, to find it lush when they return. At the end of the holiday, a feedback is written that can help future travellers, but be careful… as Emanuela Zara jokingly reports “home exchanging is addictive: once you have tried it you can no longer do without it and can think of a holiday without it, It’s like being part of a big family.”

