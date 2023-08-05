Home » Home game against Saarbrücken: Ulm back in professional football – “Immeasurable anticipation”
Status: 08/05/2023 11:25 a.m

SSV Ulm 1846 returns to professional football after 22 years. Before the game against 1. FC Saarbrücken, SWR Sport spoke to the coach and captain.

The soccer players of SSV Ulm are tingling. This can be clearly felt before the season opener in the 3rd division against 1. FC Saarbrücken (Sunday, 1:30 p.m.).

Coach Thomas Wörle sees his team as outsiders against the Saarlanders. “Everything will be demanded of us on Sunday. And only if we give everything do we have a chance against a strong opponent, a favorite for promotion,” said the 41-year-old, who confidently led the Spatzen to the championship last season in the Regionalliga Südwest.

Of course, Wörle and his team do not want to give up without a fight. Thanks to the euphoric support from the stands, the coach is calculating: “We’ll be there, with our fans behind us. We’re really looking forward to this game.”

Reichert: “Football is football”

Captain Johannes Reichert is also looking forward to the game in the Danube Stadium. “As a player, not that much changes. But as a person, the anticipation is immeasurable,” said the 32-year-old, who, apart from a two-year interlude at 1. FC Kaiserslautern II (2014 to 2016), has been wearing the shoes for the Spatzen since 1996 laces.

The central defender sees no reason for major changes. “Football is football. We won’t change that much compared to last season. We’re fully in our tunnel as players,” said Reichert. But of course it is now something special to play in the 3rd division: “Because we’ve been looking forward to it for so long.”

Reichert as a child in the Ulm grandstand

As a child, Reichert once followed the great times of the SSV, including promotion to the Bundesliga, from the standing room. Now he’s there live when SSV Ulm 1846 football returns to professional football and writes a new chapter.

