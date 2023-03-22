Helene Fischer and sport – that’s a special relationship. Do you remember the 2017 DFB Cup final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund? The pop singer had to endure a whistle of thousands of football fans.

That was probably not only true of their music, but rather the commercialization of football, because in such a final the sport should be in the foreground and not the singing. The Frankfurt fans were more likely to think that Helene Fischer had worn a BVB jersey when she performed in the Dortmund Westfalenhalle. They didn’t like it that much and whistled all the louder.

Home game for the sharks

Now the 38-year-old has injured herself while playing sports: fractured ribs while rehearsing for the new concert tour (get well soon!). At her shows, Helene Fischer not only sings, but also performs acrobatic exercises. What speaks for her: During a performance, the singer probably does more sport than many a whistling football fan in his entire life.

As painful as the broken rib is for her and as sad as it is for her fans, Uwe Krupp is relieved that the start of the tour in Cologne this Sunday is cancelled. The coach of the Kölner Haie is of course less concerned about Helene Fischer’s ribs than about the chances of his Haie in the sixth duel of the play-off quarter-finals of the German Ice Hockey League. If Helene Fischer were fit, they would have to play against Adler Mannheim in the hall of the Rhenish rival in Krefeld. Now they have a real home game with a full house.

The cancellation of the concert is not only a welcome break from hits for the Haie. In the past few months, sports enthusiasts have had to endure far too much Helene Fischer, Mickie Krause or Lorenz Büffel. Hardly any other sport is so affected by pop music as winter sports. If you go to the Biathlon World Championships or the Four Hills Tournament, you will know what we are talking about.

Anyone who previously had little to do with this genre and especially its lyrics is done with it after two weeks of constant music in Oberhof and chronic catchy tunes. In contrast, a whistle concert of thousands of football fans is a spring-like chirping of birds.