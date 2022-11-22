TORINO

Volpianese’s first defeat in the B1 group A women’s league, which falls in the tie break at the Manzoni gym in Corso Svizzera in Turin against Parella. Coach Stefano Andreotti sends the typical formation onto the field, namely Bazzarone in the dribble, Valentina and Martina Re in the band, Neffati and Zamboni in the center, Giorgia Andreotti on the opposite side and Costanzo libero and in the first set, after a favorable start to the owners of home, Volpianese tries to recover, but in the final it is still Parella who raises her voice and wins 25-17.

Redemption of Volpianese in the second fraction, even if at the beginning it is Parella Torino who leads 9-6, Volpianese however overturns the score by moving forward 9-12, before the match is more balanced and fought point by point, with the guests which impose themselves 22-25. Volpianese who overturns the score in the third fraction, thanks above all to an excellent joke by Martina Re and teammates, who manage to put the landlords in difficulty in reception, forcing them to raise the white flag on 19-25. Parella ahead 6-2 in the fourth fraction and a gap that Volpianese can no longer recover, thus losing 25-13, while at the tie break, the poop masters change sides to 8-3, before winning 15-10.

In the women’s B2 series, however, Finimpianti Rivarolo is still defeated. This time to condemn the rivarolesi to the 3-0 defeat are the torinesi of the Lingotto, second strength of the championship. Coach Alessandro Reggio sends Muzzupappa onto the field to dribble (Ivaldi acciaccata), Stecconi opposite, Ferraris and Garrone in the band, Eze and Dereani in the center and Baroetto libero and the Alto Canavese, thanks to a few too many errors in serving and receiving, they lose 25-15, 25-17 and 25-19. l.p.