Europe resists Barça

Sergio Ramos leaves the Spanish team

What a disappointment! is the main headline of this Friday’s SPORT cover. Europe resists Barçawhich despite having a good first half at Old Trafford, sank in the second half. The goals of Fred and Antony They left the maximum penalty converted by Lewandowski in the first minutes of the game without a prize.

Xavi assumed that “It’s time to do self-criticism to come back stronger next year”.

Besides, Sergio Ramos announced his final goodbye of the Spanish team in a message with a dart included to the coach, Louis of the Source. After informing him that she no longer counted on him for the calls, The one from PSG decided to take the step.

The other great protagonism of the cover is a Fernando Alonso that begins the Formula 1 tests with force.