Home win against Braunschweig: Magdeburg sovereign for a long time, but still trembled in the end

1. FC Magdeburg still had to tremble at the end, but finally managed to win against Eintracht Braunschweig over time. Luca Schuler (22nd) and Amara Condé (32nd) scored the goals before the break. With the goal by Braunschweig’s Anthony Ujah (90 + 4), the trembling started again.

In the end, Magdeburg was able to win its first win of the season thanks to an outstanding Baris Atik. Coach Christian Titz’s team deservedly defeated Braunschweig and moved up to the top third of the table with four points.

For Eintracht, on the other hand, the false start is perfect, in the first two games there were neither points nor goals. Eintracht acted too harmlessly offensively and hardly ever developed any penetrating power. “We wanted to take something with us and that didn’t work out in the end,” said Braunschweig coach Jens Härtel.

His team had “moments” again and again, but only got into the game better in the second half. “In the end there were too many mistakes in defensive behavior that played into Magdeburg’s hands.”

Magdeburg seemed much more willing to play than in the previous week and always determined the game. Coach Christian Titz was satisfied and had seen his team deserve a win: “In terms of the game, we’re happy that we won. Nevertheless, we’re annoyed about the goal shortly before the end.”

Magdeburg increased the risk early on

At the beginning, both teams felt the uncertainty after the botched start of the season, it was initially purely about minimizing mistakes. Magdeburg then increased the risk as the first team. Leon Bell Bell missed a few centimeters from a distance (19′) before Schuler chipped in after a dream pass from Atik.

Braunschweig didn’t play offensively at all, in the back there was the next goal after another pass from Atik by Conte. Jens Härtel made two changes at the break – but initially things didn’t improve much.

Eintracht now had more of the ball, but acted without pace or ideas. Magdeburg managed cleverly and occasionally set dangerous counterattacks. Ujah could only shorten.

Eintracht Braunschweig as a guest at Schalke

On Matchday 3, 1. FC Magdeburg meets Holstein Kiel (20 August, 1.30 p.m.). Eintracht Braunschweig welcomes Schalke 04 (20.08., 1.30 p.m.)

