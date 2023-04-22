Home win against Karlsruher SC: Darmstadt moves 98 mountains with the promotion spirit

Status: 04/22/2023 09:49 am

SV Darmstadt 98 defeats KSC and continues to dream of direct promotion. But there was trembling against the Badeners for a long time until the “mentality victory” was brought in and coach Torsten Lieberknecht felt a boulder fall from his heart.

It was like a primal scream that could be heard on Friday at 8:24 p.m. in the Böllenfalltor Stadium in Darmstadt. Referee Arne Aarnink had just whistled the home game of SV Darmstadt 98 against Karlsruher SC, the 2:1 (1:1) home win of the lilies was sealed, then it literally broke out of southern Hesse. All the tension, all the shaking – gone. And the jubilation went out with a primal scream from the team, the coaching staff and the fans. This victory felt really good – and had previously cost a lot of nerves.

“A boulder falls from your heart, almost a whole mountain,” reported Lilien coach Torsten Lieberknecht afterwards verbosely about the moment of the final whistle. Before that, the Darmstadt coach had been hurrying back and forth in his coaching zone for minutes, had repeatedly encouraged his team to free themselves from the clutches of the Karlsruhe team, not to lock themselves in too far behind and to try to bring the narrow lead over time . It did not help. “It was pure defence,” admitted Lieberknecht.

“With man and mouse”

The 49-year-old waved, cursed, despaired – and finally cheered. “It was passionate defense with man and mouse. Everyone went over the pain threshold,” said Lieberknecht. Even if the Darmstadt coach actually meant his own team, he can confidently be included in the calculation. “I’m massively proud. Kudos.”

And that although the game against unpleasant Badeners was not at all Lilien-like at first glance. It’s been a long time since southern Hesse’s defenders were swimming like they did against KSC in the last 30 minutes. The guests deserved the equalizer, no question. Lilien keeper Marcel Schuhen prevented the 2:2 several times. “Marcel showed an outstanding game,” emphasized Lieberknecht. “We fought for victory.” And how!

Then lily-like

Because at second glance, this 2:1 was of course Lilien-like. Sure, Darmstadt have played better before, but it’s part of the spirit of this team that they don’t give up such victories anymore. That they form a unit in difficult situations and bring games like the one against KSC together over time. Even if it’s a defensive battle.

“We got a mentality win today,” said striker Phillip Tietz. “And that’s a great feeling.” Midfield director Marvin Mehlem described this spirit in the team after the final whistle: “We’re such a tight-knit bunch, I’ve never experienced anything like it.”

“The dream lives on in any case”

And it is precisely this heap that continues to move mountains in the 2nd Bundesliga, to stay with Torsten Lieberknecht’s initial image. There are only five games left to play and the southern Hesse, still the leaders, can dream more than ever of direct promotion to the Bundesliga.

“There are still five games left. It’s a huge dream,” said Tietz. “The dream is alive in any case,” added Mehlem, but: “It’s far from being eaten.” But if the lilies continue to win such games as they did against Karlsruhe, there will soon be a primal scream in Darmstadt. But then it will be an ascension primal scream.