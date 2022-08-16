Home Sports Homecoming!Wu Lei’s photo at the airport: starting anew, not starting again​​​_Spain_Photo_Leaving
Original title: Homecoming!Wu Lei’s airport photos: starting from scratch, not starting again​​​

Homecoming!Wu Lei’s photo at the airport: starting anew, not starting over

Live it on August 16th Chinese striker Wu Lei has confirmed that he will return to Shanghai Seaport. He also compared the photos of himself when he came to Spain and when he left now.

The first photo Wu Lei posted was taken when he just arrived at the Spanish airport in the early spring of 2019 and was about to join Espanyol. The second photo is a parting photo at the airport before leaving Spain this summer.

Wu Lei also wrote: “Start over, not start over.”

During his time with Espanyol, Wu Lei played 126 times in all competitions, contributing 16 goals and 6 assists. And his Weibo comment area was also swiped by “Welcome Home”.

