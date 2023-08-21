Homer by Orlando Arcia Puts Atlanta Braves on Track to Break Team Home Run Record

Braves’ Orlando Arcia Hits 14th Home Run, Inches Closer to Team Milestone

In the matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants, Venezuelan player Orlando Arcia made a significant impact. Arcia’s homer in the second inning marked his 14th home run of the season on Sunday, bringing the Braves one step closer to a curious team milestone.

The Atlanta Braves currently boast an impressive record, with seven different players having hit 15 or more home runs in the 2023 season. The list is headlined by Matt Olson, who leads the team with 43 home runs. Following closely behind are Austin Riley with 29, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies with 28 each, Marcell Ozuna with 24, Sean Murphy with 20, and Eddie Rosario with 19.

Arcia, along with Michael Harris II, who has 11 homers, and possibly Travis d’Arnaud, who has nine, have the potential to join this exclusive group of power hitters.

If these players succeed in reaching the milestone, the Braves would make history by becoming the first team to have more than nine players hit 15 or more home runs in a single season. The last clubs to achieve this feat were the Twins, Blue Jays, and Nationals in 2019, all with nine players achieving the mark.

With each powerful swing, the Braves inch closer to rewriting the record books. As the season progresses, fans eagerly anticipate if Arcia and his teammates can surpass this remarkable milestone, solidifying their status as a team of exceptional power hitters.