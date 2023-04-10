news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LONDON, APRIL 09 – Three Wolverhampton fans who yesterday chanted homophobically during their team’s match against Chelsea have been arrested. This was announced by Chelsea and the Premier League through their respective official Twitter accounts. The chants had been repeated, and had continued even after the stadium announcer had issued an invitation for them to cease. West Midlands Police identified three people and detained them, “for disturbing public order, causing alarm and for using hateful words or behavior towards different sexual orientations”.



Both Chelsea and Wolverhampton have condemned the behavior of these fans via social media and the London club has also reiterated that, by continuing to work together with the ‘Chelsea Pride’ group, it will continue “to fight against all forms of discrimination”. (HANDLE).

