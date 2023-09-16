Honduran Luis Palma Makes Debut for Scottish Celtic in Victory against Dundee

Glasgow, Scotland – September 16, 2023: Honduran football player Luis Palma made his debut for the Scottish Celtic team on Saturday. Palma, who recently represented the Honduran National Team in the Concacaf Nations League, showcased his skills during Celtic’s 3-0 win against Dundee at the Celtic Park stadium.

Starting the match on the substitutes’ bench, Palma was called upon in the second half to replace Yang Hyun-Jun, a Korean player. The Honduran midfielder quickly made an impact, contributing to his team’s dominant performance.

Celtic’s victory was secured with goals from David Turnbull, who converted a penalty kick in the 51st minute, Kyogo Furuhashi in the 63rd minute, and Matt O’Riley who netted the final goal, leading to a convincing 3-0 result. The win ensures Celtic’s position at the top of the Scottish League table, with 13 points from five matches. St. Mirren is their closest pursuer with 11 points.

Luis Palma’s debut with Celtic marks an important milestone in his career, as he adapts to European football and contributes to the team’s success. Palma’s performance has impressed both fans and coaching staff, leaving them eager to see more from the talented midfielder.

Looking ahead, Celtic is set to make their highly anticipated debut in the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Feyenoord from the Netherlands on Tuesday. It is anticipated that Palma will have the opportunity to participate in Europe’s most prestigious club tournament, adding further excitement to his already successful season.

The fans and supporters of Celtic are thrilled to have Luis Palma on board and are eagerly awaiting his contributions in upcoming matches. With his talent and determination, Palma has the potential to become a crucial player for Celtic as they aim for success both domestically and in European competitions.

