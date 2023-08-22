Honduran National Team Announces Squad for Friendly Against Guatemala and Nations League Matches

Reinaldo Rueda Reveals First Names for Honduran National Team in Friendly against Guatemala

Fort Lauderdale, August 21, 2023 – Reinaldo Rueda, the head coach of the Honduran National Team, has confirmed the initial squad for the upcoming friendly against Guatemala. This match will mark Rueda’s re-launch as the head of the national squad and will also serve as a preparation for the upcoming Nations League matches.

Rueda, a Colombian, has announced that Rigoberto Rivas, David Ruiz, and Alberth Elis will be part of the Honduran squad for these crucial encounters. He personally spoke with the players and received their willingness to join the national team.

In addition to the player selection, Rueda also shared some other important news. He revealed that both David Suazo and Maynor Figueroa have accepted the invitation to work as alternate coaches for the team. They are already in contact with Fenafuth, the Honduran National Football Federation, and will be following up on the assigned players.

Rueda emphasized the importance of concentration and confidence within the team, elements that have been lacking in recent times. He believes that these two aspects are vital for the success of the Honduran national team.

During a press conference, Rueda expressed his gratitude to the coaches of the National League clubs for their cooperation in releasing the players for national duty. He acknowledged that such arrangements are not easy for the clubs and appreciated their solidarity for the national team’s cause.

Regarding the schedule, Rueda mentioned that the final squad announcement will be made in the week before the Central American Cup, which takes place from August 29 to 31. The team will travel on August 31 and undergo recovery work before their friendly against Guatemala on September 3.

When asked about David Ruiz’s potential inclusion in the squad, Rueda spoke positively about the player’s recent achievements and his potential contribution to the national team. He also discussed the challenges of uniting a selection and implementing tactical strategies within a short timeframe.

Rueda was delighted to confirm that Maynor Figueroa and David Suazo accepted the coaching proposal. Both former national team players are actively involved in the team’s preparations, with Fenafuth providing them the necessary information about the players to monitor.

Regarding Rigoberto Rivas, Rueda stated that they are awaiting confirmation from his club before finalizing his involvement with the national team. He expressed hope that Rivas would be available and potentially join the team for a few hours before the matches.

When it comes to regaining concentration and confidence within the Honduran national team, Rueda recognized the complexity of the situation. He drew parallels with the experiences of other national teams and emphasized the importance of stimulating the players’ talent and belief in themselves.

Rueda also discussed the ongoing diagnosis of the Honduran players and expressed optimism about the future. He called for support from sports organizations to improve the fields and strengthen the league, highlighting the importance of immediate investment for the benefit of the players.

Regarding David Ruiz’s national allegiance, Rueda was optimistic about the player’s interest in representing Honduras. He acknowledged the uncertainties of football but hoped that Ruiz would maintain his willingness to play for the senior national team.

Regarding Alberth Elis’s recovery, Rueda conveyed positive news, stating that the player is on the right track. Dr. Murillo has been in contact with Elis’s club, Bordeaux, and the player has resumed training. The team is cautiously monitoring his progress to ensure a full recovery and hopes to have him available for one or two matches before the upcoming games.

The friendly against Guatemala and the subsequent Nations League matches will be crucial for the Honduran team. Rueda and his coaching staff are aiming to restore confidence and concentration within the squad and showcase the team’s potential on the field.

Note: The content has been written based on the provided information and may not reflect real events or statements.

