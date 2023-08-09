Honduran Soccer Legend Amado Guevara Joins Carolina Core FC as Technical Assistant

Former Honduran soccer player Amado “El Lobo” Guevara has landed a surprising new opportunity on the bench. The 47-year-old former World Cup player with the Honduran National Team has been appointed as the technical assistant of the Carolina Core FC club. The team is set to make its debut in the MLS Next Pro in 2024.

Guevara will serve as the right-hand man to former American goalscorer Roy Lassiter, who was recently announced as the head coach of Caroline Core FC. This new role marks a fresh start for “El Lobo” on the bench, as he previously served as Jorge Luis Pinto’s technical assistant for the Honduran team.

After his time with the national team, Guevara took charge as the strategist for the Puerto Rican National Team. He has also been linked to various managerial positions, including the opportunity to manage Motagua, but so far, that option has not materialized.

Carolina Core FC is eager to kick off their journey in the MLS Next Pro, which is the third division of United States soccer. Guevara’s appointment brings valuable experience and expertise to the team as they prepare for their debut season.

