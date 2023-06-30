Honduran Striker Alberth Elis Out of 2023 Gold Cup After Fracturing Arm in Phoenix Surgery

Title: Honduran Striker Alberth Elis to Undergo Surgery Following Fractured Arm

Subtitle: Elis to miss remainder of 2023 Gold Cup; Girondins de Bordeaux’s preseason impacted

Date: [Current Date]

Phoenix, Arizona – In an unfortunate turn of events, Honduran striker Alberth Elis will miss the rest of the 2023 Gold Cup after fracturing his left arm during Honduras’ match against Qatar in Phoenix. The injury was confirmed by the National Team’s family doctor, José Murillo, who revealed that Elis will undergo surgery on Friday in a Phoenix hospital.

Following the equalizer by Elis in the dying minutes of the game, medical staff rushed to attend to the player, realizing that he had sustained a fracture in his left forearm. According to Dr. Murillo, Elis has been diagnosed with an oblique fracture of the left radius and will require surgical intervention.

Elaborating on the injury, Dr. Murillo explained, “Alberth Elis has an oblique fracture of the left radius at the level of its distal third. We had to wait in the hospital for further examinations, including two X-ray projections, which confirmed the nature of the fracture.” The specialist handling the surgery will place a plate to fix the fracture, and Elis’ recovery timeline is estimated to be between four to eight weeks.

Girondins de Bordeaux, where Elis currently plays as a striker, will now have to adjust their plans for the preseason. With their key player sidelined for an extended period, the team will need to rely on other squad members to fill in the void during this crucial time.

Reflecting on the emotional toll of the injury, Dr. Murillo described Elis as being visibly shaken when he arrived at the hospital. “Tears rolled down his eyes,” the doctor revealed. However, he also mentioned that Elis’ spirits have since lifted, and he has been sending positive vibes to his teammates.

The absence of Elis, known as “La Panterita,” will undoubtedly be felt by both his teammates and fans. Nevertheless, the Honduran striker remains optimistic, and his recovery progress will determine the exact timeline of his return to the field.

As the surgery approaches, Elis and his well-wishers hope for a successful procedure and a swift, complication-free recovery. Time will tell when the talented striker will once again grace the fields, ready to contribute to his team’s success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

