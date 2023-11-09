Honduras and Mexico Prepare for Concacaf Nations League Clash and Copa América Qualification

Honduras and Mexico Set to Clash in Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals

The Honduran and Mexican national soccer teams are preparing to face off in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League on November 17 and 21. The matches will also serve as a qualification tournament for the 2024 Copa América.

Reinaldo Rueda, head coach of the Honduras National Team, has already announced the list of players called up for these crucial matches. Meanwhile, Mexico’s head coach, Jaime Lozano, is expected to announce his squad in the coming hours.

One notable player left off the Honduran roster is Jonathan Rougier, who recently spoke out about his non-selection, attributing it to being “overly excited.”

Meanwhile, Mexico is expected to call up Colombian striker Julián Quiñones to compete against Honduras. Quiñones, who currently plays for Club América, is rumored to be obtaining Mexican nationality and will represent Mexico for the first time.

Jaime Lozano has made it clear that the Mexican National Team is open to naturalized players, as long as they are in good form and able to contribute their best to the team. This policy has paved the way for players like Quiñones to be featured in his squad.

In addition to Quiñones, other players confirmed for Mexico’s squad include Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Malagón, Antonio Rodríguez, Julián Araujo, César Huerta, Henry Martín, Víctor Guzmán, Jesús Gallardo, and Luis Romo, among others.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the showdown between Honduras and Mexico, with both teams aiming to secure their spot in the 2024 Copa América.