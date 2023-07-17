Home » Honduras and Panama See Positive Shifts in FIFA Ranking after Gold Cup 2023
Sports

Honduras and Panama See Positive Shifts in FIFA Ranking after Gold Cup 2023

by admin
Honduras and Panama See Positive Shifts in FIFA Ranking after Gold Cup 2023

Title: Honduran National Team Climbs FIFA Rankings Despite Early Exit from Gold Cup

Date: July 17, 2023

It was not all bad news for the Honduran National Team which, under the command of Diego Vázquez in the Gold Cup, was sidelined in the group stage round. According to the respected Spanish statistician, Alexis Martín Tamayo (MisterChip), the Bicolor will climb two steps in the FIFA Ranking at the end of July.

The team’s draw against Qatar and their remarkable victory against Haiti played a significant role in their improved ranking. Starting in August, the Honduran National Team will rise two positions following their previous results.

As indicated by MisterChip, Honduras will occupy the 79th place in the FIFA Ranking with 1,309 points. This marks a notable improvement of ten units from the previous month of June. However, it is noteworthy that the country recorded one of its worst positions since the ranking was created. Consequently, Reinaldo Rueda faces a challenging task as he prepares the team for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League, which serves as a qualifier for the 2024 Copa América in the United States.

In addition to Honduras, the Panamanian National Team also received favorable news from MisterChip. The canaleros will climb ten spots in the ranking and now occupy the 45th position. Their commendable performance in the 2023 Gold Cup, where they reached the grand final, contributed to their improved standing. Conversely, Costa Rica dropped places, now occupying the 46th spot and is ranked fourth in Concacaf.

The current standings for Concacaf are as follows:
– 11- United States (1,674 points)
– 12- Mexico (1,666 points)
– 43- Canada (1,469 points)
– 45- Panama (1,454 points)
– 46- Costa Rica (1,454 points)
– 58- Jamaica (1,410 points)
– 75- El Salvador (1,325 points)
– 79- Honduras (1,309 points)

See also  Karim Benzema signed three years in Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia), according to AFP

The improved rankings give hope to both the Honduran and Panamanian football teams as they continue their efforts to ascend in future competitions.

You may also like

Ricardo Ferretti’s Future Hangs in the Balance: Cruz...

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic fined for smashing racquet...

first rehearsal on the Seine for the opening...

Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi bronze in diving...

Spilková fought in London with a virus and...

Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham on its way to the...

Salzburg sign midfielder Bidstrup

Could the Baltimore Orioles be a Destination for...

Mysterious death of 55 pilot whales on a...

Signature, formality complete. Chicago has a contract with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy