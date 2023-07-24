Honduras’ Mauricio Dubón Homers in Ninth, Astros Defeat Athletics 3-2

Houston Astros Defeat Oakland Athletics with Late Home Run

OAKLAND — The Houston Astros clinched a thrilling victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday, thanks to a two-out homer by Mauricio Dubón of Honduras in the top of the ninth inning. The final score stood at 3-2 in favor of the Astros.

Yainer Diaz contributed to the Astros’ success with two hits, including his 11th home run of the season. This win marks Houston’s fourth victory in the last five games, as they continue to trail the Texas Rangers by three games in the competitive AL West division.

In the critical ninth inning, Dominican player Jeremy Pena drew a walk from Chad Smith but was caught attempting to steal second base. However, Dubón quickly redeemed himself after going hitless in his previous at-bats, launching a slider to center field for his fifth home run of the season. This tying shot matched his highest tally from the previous two seasons.

Relief pitcher Hector Neris (6-2) played a crucial role in the victory, retiring three batters and escaping a tense situation in the eighth inning with the potential tying run on third base. Bryan Abreu secured the win by recording the last three outs, earning his third save of the season for the Astros.

Throughout the game, the Astros faced a deficit and were trailing 2-1 until Corey Julks drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the seventh inning, equalizing the score.

For the Astros, the Dominican duo of Yaniel Diaz and Jeremy Pena made notable contributions. Diaz went 2-for-4, scoring one run and driving in another, while Pena went 0-for-2 but drew an important walk in the ninth inning.

On the Athletics’ side, Colombian player Jordan Diaz performed admirably, going 2-for-4 in the game. However, Cuban Aledmys Diaz struggled at the plate, going hitless in three at-bats.

The victory provides a much-needed boost for the Astros as they continue to chase the Rangers in the intense AL West division. Houston will look to maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming games and inch closer to the top spot.

