Honduras National Team Coaching Candidates and Salary Expectations

Title: Decision Pending: Candidates Vying to Become New Honduran National Team Coach

Publication Date: July 7, 2023

In a matter of days, the Honduran National Team is expected to announce their new coach, and three prominent names have emerged as top contenders. According to inside sources, Juan Carlos Osorio, Reinaldo Rueda, and Pedro Troglio are currently in the running to fill the void left by the departure of Diego Vázquez, the former Argentine coach.

The burning question in everyone’s mind is how much the Honduran Football Federation (Fenafuth) is willing to invest in securing a new coach. While Juan Carlos Osorio is believed to be the frontrunner for the position, it is worth noting that he comes with a hefty price tag. During his tenure as the coach of the Mexican national team, Osorio earned a staggering $1.2 million annually.

Such figures are considerably high for the Honduran team, compared to the salaries of other CONCACAF coaches. Notably, the United States‘ Gregg Berhalter earns $104,000 per month, while in Mexico, interim coach Jaime Lozano receives $183,333 monthly following the dismissal of Diego Cocca.

Looking at only Central American teams, the highest-paid coach is Thomas Christiansen, leading Panama, with an annual salary of $840,000, equivalent to $70,000 per month. In Guatemala, Luis Fernando Tena earns $420,000 annually ($35,000 monthly), while in Costa Rica, coach Luis Suárez receives $29,000 per month, and Marco Antonio Figueroa makes $19,000 monthly.

Comparatively, British coach John Herdman in Canada is compensated at a rate of $40,000 per month, making his salary seemingly more manageable than the rest of Central American teams’ coaches.

It is worth noting that the highest salary previously received by a coach in the history of the Honduran National Team was earned by Colombian strategist Jorge Luis Pinto, who reportedly commanded a monthly paycheck of $50,000.

With Juan Carlos Osorio and Reinaldo Rueda potentially out of reach considering their salary expectations, the most realistic option could be Pedro Troglio. However, it remains uncertain if Troglio, deemed by some as a potential divisive figure within Honduran soccer, will gain enough support to secure the position.

As the Honduran Federation weighs its financial capabilities against the desire to secure a coach of high caliber, the decision becomes crucial for the future success of the national team. The announcement is eagerly awaited by fans and the football community alike.

CONCACAF NATIONAL TEAM COACHES SALARIES:

– Luis Fernando Suárez – Costa Rica: $350,700 per year ($29,225 per month)

– John Herdman – Canada: $480,900 per year ($40,000 per month)

– Gregg Berhalter – United States: $1.25 million per year ($104,000 per month)

– Luis Fernando Tena – Guatemala: $420,000 per year ($35,000 per month)

– Jaime Lozano / Interim – Mexico: $2.2 million annually ($183,333 per month)

– Thomas Christiansen – Panama: $840,000 per year ($70,000 per month)

– Marco Antonio Figueroa – Nicaragua: $228,000 per year ($19,000 per month)

