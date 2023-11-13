Honduras National Team Confirms Replacements for Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal Against Mexico

Honduran National Team Confirms Replacements for Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal Match

The Honduran national team has confirmed the replacements for Romell Quioto and Kervin Arriaga for the quarterfinal match of the Concacaf Nations League against Mexico. Reinaldo Rueda, the coach of the national team, has officially called up José Mario Pinto and Carlos Pineda, both players from Olimpia, to fill in for the injured and unavailable players.

Pinto and Pineda, who had an outstanding performance in Olimpia’s victory over Marathón, have been selected by Rueda to join the national team for the crucial match against Mexico. Pinto, in particular, was being highly acclaimed by the Catracha fans, who considered his non-call up unfair due to his impressive form with Pedro Troglio’s team.

The replacements come after Romell Quioto was removed from the squad list for failing to show up on the indicated day, leading Rueda to stop counting on him for the upcoming match. Meanwhile, Arriaga’s injury to his right knee has resulted in the call-up of Carlos Pineda to the national team.

Rueda is looking to take advantage of the good form of Olimpia’s players, although it is not clear whether Pinto and Pineda will be starters in the match against Mexico. The official statement from the FENAFUTH Technical Body confirmed the inclusion of Pinto and Pineda in the national team for the Nations League matches against Mexico.

Honduras will play the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Nations League at the Chelato Uclés stadium. The team is preparing for a tough match against Mexico, and the replacements will be expected to make an impact as they join the national team for the crucial fixture.