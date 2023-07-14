Honduras National Team Selects New Coach for 2026 World Cup and Copa América

Title: Fenafuth Receives 20 Resumes to Select Coach for Honduras National Team

Around 20 resumes have been submitted to the Honduran Football Federation (Fenafuth) as candidates vie for the position of coach for the Honduras National Team. This selection is crucial as the chosen coach will lead the team in the upcoming 2026 World Cup and Copa América.

According to Fenafuth’s secretary, José Ernesto Mejía, the Selection Commission has made the decision to appoint a coach with extensive experience, although the name of the candidate has not been disclosed yet.

“The coach is already confirmed, and the Selection Commission has done a remarkable job in making this selection. The official announcement is likely to be made this weekend, so stay tuned for the Federation’s statement,” Mejía told HRN. He refrained from revealing whether the coach is of South American or European origin.

While Mejía did not disclose the coach’s identity, he did assure the public that the selected individual possesses a deep knowledge of football and has a wealth of experience in the sport.

Mejía also shed some light on the coach’s imminent arrival in Tegucigalpa, stating, “The coach will be presented in the next few days, although preparations have already begun. We hope that everything progresses smoothly so that the coach can join us in Honduras soon.”

Additionally, the Fenafuth secretary addressed the possibility of a Honduran coach being part of the new coaching staff, stating, “The coach will come with his own coaching staff, and we will discuss the inclusion of a Honduran coach at a later stage. It is important to have someone who is trusted in the assistant role, so we will evaluate if a local coach can be added.”

The selection of the coach for the Honduras National Team is a matter of great importance as the country aims to make a strong impact in future international tournaments. With the official announcement expected soon, anticipation is building among fans and football enthusiasts as they eagerly await the news of the coach who will lead Honduras on their international football journey.