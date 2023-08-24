Hong Kong Delegation Looks Forward to Breakthroughs at Hangzhou Asian Games

Make Persistent Efforts to Strive for a Breakthrough: The Delegation of Hong Kong, China is looking forward to the Hangzhou Asian Games

Xinhua News Agency, Hong Kong – As the countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games enters its final month, the Hong Kong delegation is eagerly preparing for the battle ahead. With the aim of surpassing their previous achievements, they strive to make persistent efforts and achieve a breakthrough.

During the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, the Chinese Hong Kong delegation achieved remarkable success, winning a total of 46 medals, including 8 gold, 18 silver, and 20 bronze. This achievement remains the delegation’s best result in the history of this event. Determined to surpass this record, the delegation will send its largest lineup in history to participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Swimming, fencing, and cycling are among the advantageous events for the Hong Kong delegation. Despite the absence of some veterans, the team is still comprised of many renowned athletes. With the emergence of talented newcomers and the advantage of competing on home ground, the delegation is filled with confidence.

Huo Qigang, head of the Hong Kong delegation, emphasized the exceptional performance of young athletes in recent years, particularly in cycling, fencing, and gymnastics. He sees the Hangzhou Asian Games as a crucial opportunity for them to showcase their skills. With a strong lineup and the advantage of competing at home, the delegation aims to reach new heights in terms of medal count.

Chen Jianhong, the head coach of the Hong Kong Swimming Team, highlighted the significance of the Asian Games as the most important event of the year. The team plans to send 37 athletes to participate, most of whom are currently training in Hong Kong. Chen expressed his determination to make persistent efforts, aiming to surpass the three medals won in the previous edition.

Chen Jianhong also discussed the team’s prospects in specific events, stating that He Shibei boasts advantages in the women’s 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle, while He Zhentao has the potential to excel in the men’s 50-meter freestyle, offering medal-winning opportunities. Chen emphasized the importance of self-improvement in swimming and compared oneself to bring out the best performance.

“This is another Asian Games held in the motherland. I hope the athletes take this opportunity to explore Hangzhou, witness its transformation, and embrace the changes that have taken place in our motherland over the years,” Chen Jianhong added.

Li Jing, head coach of the Hong Kong Women’s Table Tennis Team, revealed that the team is currently training with the Chinese National Second Team in Zhengding, Hebei Province. This training camp aims to enhance their combat abilities and prepare them for the Asian Games after the Table Tennis Asian Championships in early September.

Li Jing acknowledged that the team faces challenges due to Su Huiyin’s slight injury, which may necessitate finding a suitable replacement. Despite the difficulty of the task ahead, Li expressed the team’s determination to give their all and compete for Hong Kong, China. The team remains hopeful and intends to progress steadily towards their goals.

As the Hangzhou Asian Games approaches, the delegation from Hong Kong, China is determined to make persistent efforts, strive for a breakthrough, and bring honor to their home country.

