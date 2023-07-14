Hong Kong Golden Bulls Suffer Third Consecutive Loss in National Men’s Basketball League to Hefei Kuangfeng

In a disappointing turn of events, the Hong Kong Golden Bulls suffered their third consecutive loss in the National Men’s Basketball League (NBL) on the 13th. The team was defeated by the Hefei Tornado Team with a score of 105 to 122, leaving them in a three-game losing streak in the league.

Prior to this game, the Hong Kong Golden Bulls were defeated by Shaanxi Xinda and Anhui Wenyi in the previous two rounds. Their hopes of bouncing back were met with disappointment as they faced the Hefei Gale team. Initially, the Hong Kong Taurus established a 21-point advantage in the first quarter and led 57 to 49 at halftime. However, they quickly fell into a passive position in the second half, with their lead continuously eroded. Eventually, the Hefei Gale team emerged victorious, securing their first victory of the season.

During the game, four players from the Hefei Haifeng team scored in double figures, with foreign aid player Hamlet leading the game with an impressive 42 points. On the Hong Kong Golden Bulls’ side, Kemp contributed the most points for the team, totaling 34 points.

The loss dealt a significant blow to the Hong Kong Golden Bulls, who now find themselves in a three-game losing streak. Despite their strong start in the game, they were unable to maintain their lead and ultimately fell short against the Hefei Gale team. The team will have to regroup and strategize as they look to bounce back in upcoming matches.

