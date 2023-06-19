Hong Kong hosts Happy Run for Hangzhou Asian Games

Original title: Hong Kong hosts Happy Run to welcome Hangzhou Asian Games

On the morning of the 18th, the “Hangzhou Asian Games Fun Run” event was held in Hong Kong, China, at the West Kowloon Cultural District in Hong Kong, attracting thousands of participants.

On the day of the event, runners dressed in uniform, passed through the gatehouse decorated with the main image of the Hangzhou Asian Games “Rainbow Purple”, and ran forward under the cheer of the mascot figures “Cong Cong”, “Chen Chen” and “Lian Lian”.

Qiu Peihuang, Director of the Venue Construction Department of the Asian Organizing Committee, said that holding the “Fun Run” event is a common practice of the Asian Games, and it is also an important public participation activity of the Hangzhou Asian Games. The Asian Games Fun Run started in Hong Kong. It is not only a dialogue between the two cities of Hong Kong and Hangzhou, but also spreads joy and hope, enhances the friendship between the two peoples, and ignites everyone’s expectations for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

A dedicated area for the Asian Games was set up at the event site, and the Asian Games venue facilities and preparation progress were introduced by playing the Asian Games promotional video and displaying the torch. Qiu Peihuang revealed that all the competition venues and training venues of the Hangzhou Asian Games have been completed and accepted, and will be open to the public ahead of schedule. Friends from Hong Kong are welcome to come to Hangzhou in September to participate in this Asian sports event.

To welcome the upcoming International Olympic Day, the Hong Kong Sports Association and Olympic Committee of China also held a themed carnival on that day. (Wei Hua)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

