Original title: Hong Kong Masters: O’Sullivan 5-0 zero seal female player Robertson breaks Yum Gold’s left hand

On the evening of October 7th, Beijing time, the 2022 Hong Kong Snooker Masters continued at the Hung Hom Stadium. In the quarter-finals of the first half, “Rocket” O’Sullivan showed no mercy, scoring 1 break 100, 4 50 +, 5-0 zero seal Hong Kong female player Wu Anyi. In another game, “Melbourne Machine” Robertson hit two hundred and beat “Golden Left” Williams 5-3. In the semifinals, O’Sullivan will face off against Robertson.

O’Sullivan breaks 100 and zero seals against Wu Anyi

“Rocket” O’Sullivan has maintained his peak state for more than 25 years. Last season, O’Sullivan won the World Championship for the seventh time, thus tying Hendry’s record and ranking first in the history of the World Championship. This season, O’Sullivan played in the British Championship and was eliminated by Eusenbach in the qualifying round. The first opponent of this Hong Kong Masters is Hong Kong female player Wu Anyi, who won the Taiwan League wild card to compete in the professional competition, but has not yet won. A ranking match win.

In the first game, Wu Anyi took the lead in completing the fight with the support of the home fans. After gaining a 32-0 advantage, the simple long table pocket kick failed to score. O’Sullivan then gave another chance and scored a red goal. After simple bottom bag powder ball shaking bag mistake. Wu Anyi still failed to score in the second shot, leading 46-1 and making a big mistake in the bottom pocket. O’Sullivan’s hand began to improve, and he scored 72 points in a single shot to win the game. In the second game, O’Sullivan established a 33-0 advantage after a long stage. Wu Anyi then did not have the safety ball in place. O’Sullivan once again got started and scored a hundred to win the game, leading 2-0 in total.

In the 3rd game, O’Sullivan scored 17 points in a row and then pushed the top bag to the long table and shook the bag. Entering, O’Sullivan then scored 59 consecutive points and then the next game, leading 3-0 in total points. After that, O’Sullivan scored another 81 points in the 4th game to win the match point. In the 5th game, Wu Anyi once again got around the ball, and after scoring 20 points, he simply put the red ball in the middle pocket and lost it. O’Sullivan didn’t give his opponent another chance. , won this game with 95 points in a single shot, and Wu Anyi advanced to the semi-finals with a total score of 5-0 and zero seal.

Robertson breaks 100 with two strokes and wins 5-3 against Jin’s left hand Robertson has maintained a stable state in recent seasons. Last season, he reached the finals of all competitions 5 times and won 4 championships. This season, he has not played in the ranking competition before, and won the mixed doubles world championship with Thai women’s player Nucharu. The first opponent in the Hong Kong Masters was “Golden Left Hand” Williams. Although the latter was rumored to retire last season, he still maintained a very high level. This tournament replaced Zhao Xintong, who had retired, and the two played 28 times. Played against Robertson to win 19 games dominant. In the first game, Williams played a super offensive firepower as soon as he came up. He won the game with 133 points in a single shot. In the second game, Robertson responded quickly and also completed a one-shot 100-down score. to a 1-1 draw. In the third game, Robertson scored 49 points, and then Williams scored 55 points in a single shot. In the fourth game, Robertson suppressed his opponent in the chaotic competition. He won the game with 71-25 points, and the total score came to 2. -2 flat. See also Pavia, Fiorito is the new coach today the presentation at Fortunati After the 15-minute break, Robertson scored 140 in a single stroke in the 5th game and broke 100, which is also the highest single-stroke score in this tournament. to match point. In the 7th game, Williams scored 80 points in a single shot to save the match point. In the 8th game, Jin missed the opportunity to equalize the score with his left hand. After scoring 20 consecutive points, Robertson then suppressed his opponent and won 70-20 points. Innings, with a total score of 5-3, Robertson advanced to the semi-finals. (breathing wind)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: