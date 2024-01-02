Hong Kong Tennis Open negotiated to reverse high-ranking opponents_Guangming.com

Shang Juncheng, an 18-year-old Chinese tennis player, made a triumphant start to the Hong Kong Tennis Open by defeating Serbian player Jere in a thrilling first-round match that lasted nearly 3 hours. Despite facing a tough opponent, Shang Juncheng managed to secure a 6:7 (5), 6:3, 7:6 (8) victory, marking a significant win for the young athlete.

As a wild card participant, Shang Juncheng displayed remarkable skill and determination throughout the match, ultimately clinching the win in a hard-fought tiebreaker. After the game, he described it as the greatest victory of his career so far and expressed his joy at starting the 2024 season with such an impressive performance.

Looking ahead, Shang Juncheng reflected on his successful 2023 season, during which he achieved his first main draw victory at the Australian Open. He revealed that he prefers not to set specific goals for himself but aims to make continuous progress on a daily basis.

Despite his success, Shang Juncheng remains focused on the present and is determined to maintain a positive mindset. He shared that he sets simple daily goals, such as enjoying every moment of the game, and emphasized the importance of staying focused and giving his best in every match.

With his sights set on the upcoming Australian Open, Shang Juncheng expressed his excitement about returning to the tournament, where he has received strong support from Chinese fans. However, he emphasized the need to concentrate fully on his current matches and strive for success in the upcoming tournament.

In the second round of the Hong Kong Tennis Open, Shang Juncheng is set to face Dutch player Van der Shangschup, and his supporters are eagerly anticipating another impressive performance from the talented young athlete.