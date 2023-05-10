Hong Kong Women’s Epee Contestant Jiang Minxie Ranked No. 1 in the World 2023-05-10 09:44:56.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Wei Hua

The FIE announced the new world ranking on the 8th. Hong Kong women’s epee Jiang Minxie ranked first in the world. This is her second ranking since 2019.

In the recently concluded Columbia Grand Prix, the 29-year-old Jiang Minxi won the championship, and she also rose to No. 1 in the world with a total of 221 points. Frenchman Kanda Sami ranked second.

Yang Runxiong, director of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, said that Jiang Minxi once again reached the top of the world and wrote a glorious page for Hong Kong fencing. Hong Kong is very encouraged to cultivate the world‘s number one sports talent. Hong Kong citizens are also proud of Jiang Minxie’s continuous efforts.

In the men’s foil ranking, Zhang Jialang, a Hong Kong player and Tokyo Olympic champion, ranked second.