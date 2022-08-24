Original title: Hong Zhi cheered on the chess exchange activities of the Provincial Games against the little players and staged a 1VS10 wheel battle

On August 22, the 16th Hubei Provincial Games Social Club competitions of chess, bridge and Go were unveiled in Yuanan County, Yichang City. On the night of the opening day, Hong Zhi, a chess grandmaster and the head coach of the Hubei chess team, came to the arena to have a 1VS10 round of battle with 10 participating young chess players and chess amateurs. “It is hoped that in this way, the level of young chess players will be improved, and the thickness of Hubei chess reserve talents will be increased.” Hong Zhi said.

The wheel battle is scheduled for 7 pm on the 22nd. After dinner, the young chess players and parents who participated in the chess competition of the Provincial Games, as well as the team leaders and coaches of each representative team arrived in advance to wait for the start of the chess game, and the chess field became lively. “Knowing that Mr. Hong Zhi is going to fight with the little chess players, it is rare to be able to watch the grand master play chess up close. We must let the children ‘steal the teacher’ properly.” A parent said with a smile.

At 7 p.m., with the referee’s order, Hong Zhi played against 10 young chess players from 10 cities and prefectures. Playing against the Grand Master, the young players keep their eyes on the board, think about the layout from the beginning, and try not to fall into a disadvantage too quickly. Between 10 games of chess, Hong Zhi, who was calm and calm, patiently waited for the “opponents” to make their moves after careful consideration. About half an hour later, 5 young chess players were defeated one after another, 4 people entered the stage of stubborn resistance, and only 2 female chess player Wang Zhiyuan of Xiangyang Chess Academy team played the possibility of a draw.

In the next 50 minutes, the four little chess players who were struggling to support each other "handed in their guns" without exception. Among them, the 11-year-old Li Mingbo of the Yellowstone team from 3 Taiwan did not leave the table immediately, but sat respectfully. When Hong Zhi came to the front, he handed the chess book he carried with him and asked for his autograph before standing up happily. In the end, Wang Zhiyuan became the only young chess player who settled with a draw. "I'm very honored to play against Hong Te. In fact, I didn't even think about it. Anyway, I took every step seriously. I can only say that my luck is very good." Wang Zhiyuan is a sophomore in high school this year and started learning chess at the age of 6. She participated in the provincial games for the second time, the last time she was runner-up. She said that Mr. Hong Zhi played every chess move very meticulously. This game of chess made her more eager to improve, and she had more motivation to practice in the future.

Although the draw was classified as luck, the match against the grandmaster gave Wang Zhiyuan confidence and said bluntly: "My goal this time is to hit the championship!"

Only Chu Youcai hopes that Hubei chess soldiers will be strong and strong

"Today's game surprised me a bit. Most of them are in their 10s. It's pretty good to be able to play at such a level. Especially the only female chess player in Xiangyang, who handled a few steps very well. In addition, Huangshi's The 11-year-old chess player is also very good, and he is a good seedling." With 9 wins and 1 draw, Hong Zhi gave a high evaluation to the Hubei chess player.

The Hubei chess team used to be an old-fashioned powerhouse in China, with a large number of talents. Hong Zhi is the third individual champion in Hubei after Li Yiting and Liu Dahua. However, in recent years, it has fallen into a trough due to various factors. Last year, Hong Zhi, who had wandered abroad and fought in the Xiangjia League, returned to serve as the head coach of the Hubei Provincial Chess Team, and also served as the provincial team chess player. Representing the Hubei team to participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games national team selection, and leading the Hubei team to prepare for the 5th Smart Games are his two major tasks.

As the head coach of the provincial team, Hong Zhi also hopes to tap outstanding seedlings and inject fresh blood into Hubei Xiangqi. The group setting of the social club chess and card competition of the Provincial Games is mainly aimed at young chess players and poker players. The provincial chess and card center, as the organizer, held a number of exchange activities during the competition. Hong Zhi also came to the scene to cheer on the chess exchange activities. Offered to have a wheel battle with the little chess players.

"The provincial games held every four years bring together outstanding young chess players in the province. I hope that through close communication with them, I will provide them with opportunities to play chess with professional chess players, so as to promote the chess level of Hubei youth chess, and discover from it. Potential teenagers, give timely attention." He said that this round of battle has allowed him to further master the level of young chess players in our province, and he hopes that with the cooperation of grass-roots coaches, those talented and potential good seedlings can get good results. Cultivation, let the Hubei chess team regain its strength and strength, and then wait for the national championship podium.

(Text/Photo by Ma Mingyu Hu Yuwei, an all-media reporter of Hubei Daily)

The client of Hubei Daily, which pays attention to major events in Hubei and the world, not only pushes authoritative policy interpretations, fresh hot information, and practical and convenient information for users, but also introduces a series of special functions such as palm reading, reporting, learning, and online interaction.

