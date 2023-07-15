Honor Watch 4 debuts in China as an affordable LTE smartwatch

The Honor Watch 4 smartwatch has been unveiled in China, featuring a selection of three fascinating colors. This smart watch boasts a 1.75-inch square AMOLED display, offering crisp HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Among its features, there is the ability to make Bluetooth calls and support for over 400 customizable watch faces. The Honor Watch 4 is equipped with various smart sensors for health monitoring, including those for heart rate and blood oxygen levels. It also offers accurate sleep tracking and 5-ATM rated water resistance. This affordable smartwatch also comes with e-SIM connectivity, allowing users to make calls right from the wrist.

Regarding the price, the newly launched Honor Watch 4 smartwatch is available in China at a special price of 949 CNY (about 120 euros). It can be purchased from the Honor China website and comes in three different color options: Obsidian Black, Morning Glow Gold, and Cloud Water Blue.

In terms of specifications and features, the Honor Watch 4 smartwatch boasts a square face that houses a 1.75-inch AMOLED display, offering HD resolution (450 x 390 pixels). The smartwatch features a physical side button and supports Bluetooth calling. The e-SIM technology allows it to be used independently of a paired smartphone, to receive calls and messages on the go.

Additionally, this smartwatch offers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and supports over 400 customizable watch faces. The Honor Watch 4 is equipped with 97 sports modes, including running outdoors, running indoors, cycling indoors and cycling outdoors. The wearable also includes smart sensors for health monitoring, such as SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep tracking. Plus, it’s water resistant with a 5-ATM rating.

The Honor Watch 4 is powered by a 451mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 10 days with typical use, on a single charge. According to the product sheet, the smartwatch takes about two hours to fully charge. Other features of this watch include NFC support and ease of OTA software updates. However, it’s important to note that the watch is only compatible with phones running Android 9.0 or iOS 11.0 and above. The Honor Watch 4 has dimensions of 45.3 mm × 39.1 mm × 11.2 mm and a weight of 48 g.

