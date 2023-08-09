Hope with warning, Vindahl quickly scored

They repeated the entrance result after a year. Sparta Prague’s footballers entered the cup scene last year with a goalless draw with Stavanger and were immediately eliminated in Norway. After a year, they will go into the Champions League 3rd round rematch in the same starting position, but with significant differences. This time with the advantage of the home environment in the return, on the other hand, also with the knowledge that FC Copenhagen is a much better opponent than Viking. The result from the Parken stadium is promising for the Czech champions, but also very tricky.

