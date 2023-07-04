Hopefully it can be seen that I’m a fighter, you can’t always be on top, says Siniaková

Tennis player Kateřina Siniaková is experiencing a hectic but successful period. Just two days after her triumph at the tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, she entered Wimbledon on Monday and, despite being tired, defeated world number 24 Cheng Qinwen from China 6:3, 7:5. The current form, which has taken her to 32nd in the world rankings, is all the more appreciated since she struggled with an injured wrist in the spring, she told reporters.

