Hoping for the big coup with Harri Säteri

Hoping for the big coup with Harri Säteri

EHC Biel has played its best qualification since the play-offs were introduced and is gently dreaming of a big hit. Last but not least, the boom is due to goalkeeper Harri Säteri and his mysterious charisma.

Olympic champion and world champion, but initially only second choice at EHC Biel: goalkeeper Harri Säteri.

Anthony Anex / Keystone

A few minutes after Biel’s successful start to the play-off, a smooth, unchallenged 3-0 win against SC Bern, which was again amazingly undisciplined, Damien Brunner is standing in the Tissot Arena and says he doesn’t want to offend anyone. In his illustrious career he has played with many incredibly good goalkeepers, in Biel with Jonas Hiller, the Swiss NHL export, and with the New Jersey Devils with Martin Brodeur, a Hall of Fame goalie and two-time Olympic champion. But he has never seen a goalie with Harri Säteri’s charisma: “He stands between the posts, has this enormous presence, and you know: He will keep the disc. It’s difficult to describe, but he exudes enormous sovereignty.”

