Among advanced European hockey leagues, it is unique in the country. While in Sweden, Finland, Switzerland and in the KHL in the playoffs it is true that from the very beginning of the series, with rare exceptions, match days regularly alternate with days off, in the Czech Extraliga it starts with two duels in a row, which are followed by a two-day break. For example, Sparta coach Miloš Hořav does not like such a format.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

