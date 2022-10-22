The team principal defended his team after the FIA ​​detected a cost ceiling overrun in 2021: “It is an ongoing process that we want to close quickly, we need to distinguish between relevant and non-relevant costs. It is disappointing that other teams accuse another without knowing anything about the figures, far from those reported by the media “

– austin (texas, usa)

Christian Horner defended Red Bull on the budget cap case. The team principal of the Milton Keynes team, to which the FIA ​​has not issued the certificate of compliance on costs because it has been found to exceed the ceiling of 145 million dollars with reference to the 2021 season, today at a press conference reiterated that his team did not commit a serious violation: “We are absolutely and categorically convinced that we have not had any benefit neither for 2021 nor for 2022, nor for the future, as other teams have claimed”.

plea bargain — At the beginning of the Austin weekend, news spread of an imminent agreement between the team and the FIA, a sort of plea bargain to avoid the risk of a heavier penalty in case of judgment: "We are absolutely open if a solution – said Horner – we are in discussion with the FIA ​​and we are waiting for the affair to be closed, the process is underway. All the facts will be put on the table and afterwards we will be able to talk about why we believe that our costs are in line with the costs. I talked to the FIA ​​for 10 days, we hope to reach a conclusion soon, maybe this weekend. We can also go before the board or in the court of appeal. I think it is in everyone's interest sportsmen solve this situation as quickly as possible ".

positive feedback — Horner explains his reasons: “The findings of the FIA ​​are recent and we are working with the Federation which is examining the matter. We had submitted a request for clarification in mid-2021 and had not received any feedback that we were committing irregularities. Then we have made another presentation in March and received no response until September. Consider all relevant costs and what is out of budget cap. We have had zero benefit from 2021 and 2022, but we expected some things were challenged “.

replica a brown — Horner had McLaren CEO Zak Brown at his side (Mattia Binotto was also supposed to be present, but the Ferrari team principal gave up due to health problems). Horner retorted harshly at the initiative of the McLaren team principal who had sent a heavy letter to the FIA ​​asking for severity against what he called fraudulent practices: “It is tremendously disappointing that one team accuses another of cheating without any evidence. It hurts the team. Our brand, our sponsors and our drivers. It also has a huge impact on our staff, the children of employees are being bullied. It is shocking that a team is harming us in this way. We have been subjected to an opinion-based process. public. The media are reporting numbers that are light years away from the real ones. You can’t go around making accusations without substance. “