Hornets, Miles Bridges firma la Qualifying Offer

Miles Bridges, winger of the Charlotte Hornets, has signed the 7.9 million Qualifying Offer for next season, in order to reappear in Free Agency in the summer of 2024 as an Unrestricted Free Agent.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the winger and the Hornets were far from reaching an agreement for the extension, hence the choice to sign only for next season.

Bridges missed all of 2022-23 following a domestic violence allegation, and will face a 10-game ban at the start of the regular season.

Bridges has officially signed the qualifying offer now, his agent Rich Paul tells ESPN. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent next summer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2023

