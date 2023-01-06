Original title: Hornets official announced Oubre has undergone left hand ligament tear surgery and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks

On January 6, Beijing time, the Hornets officially issued a document stating that Kelly Oubre has successfully undergone surgery for a torn ligament in his left hand.

Earlier, according to a report by the well-known basketball reporter Shams, sources revealed that Oubre is expected to be absent for 4-6 weeks due to a left hand injury. It is reported that Oubre was injured in the first week of the season and has been playing with pain.

This season, Oubre played the best season of his career, averaging 20 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, becoming the team’s second scorer.

So far, the Hornets have 10 wins and 29 losses, ranking 15th in the Eastern Conference. They recently lost to the Nets, Lakers and Grizzlies and suffered a wave of 3 consecutive losses.

