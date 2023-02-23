Home Sports Hornets, the return of Miles Bridges is approaching
Sports

Hornets, the return of Miles Bridges is approaching

by admin
Hornets, the return of Miles Bridges is approaching

Miles Bridges, top scorer of the Charlotte Hornets last year, this season did not take the field after the accusation of violence against his partner.

The winger, who will be serving three years’ probation as well as attending a series of parenting and domestic violence courses, recently said alla Associated Press which could return to the field as early as next month.

The NBA is also investigating the incident, and could in turn decide to punish the player.

Bridges and the Hornets have yet to finalize the details of the new deal.

See also  Europa League, Lazio beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 at the Olimpico

You may also like

Big Ten spring practice storylines: Iowa’s offense, Drew...

Between drops, Alcaraz advances to second round in...

A pool game leads to seven murders in...

Arnold Clark Cup: ‘England win another trophy but...

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) after the draw against...

The transfer window of the Chinese Super League...

NBA Draft 2024: Bronny James ranks No. 10...

RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City: Erling Haaland quiet...

MADESIMO WINTER TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

New Zealand v England: Unchanged tourists chase seventh...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy