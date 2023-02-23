Miles Bridges, top scorer of the Charlotte Hornets last year, this season did not take the field after the accusation of violence against his partner.

The winger, who will be serving three years’ probation as well as attending a series of parenting and domestic violence courses, recently said alla Associated Press which could return to the field as early as next month.

The NBA is also investigating the incident, and could in turn decide to punish the player.

Bridges and the Hornets have yet to finalize the details of the new deal.