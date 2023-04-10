Breathtaking passages and special occasion crowds accompanied the more than 200 competitors on the fast and muscular 26km course with 1900 meters of elevation gain.

The foot race organized by Sportiva Valbronese saw Luca Del Pero, Skylario Runners and Team Scarpa athlete as the overall winner. In the women’s race, Alice Gaggi, athlete Recastello and Team Books, triumphs.

A year of changes for the Trail dei Corni which, now in its fifth edition, defeats everyone and anticipates the departure by two and a half months compared to the original date; changes federation moving to FISKY, Italian Skyrunnig Federation.

The result was a good test run that was particularly competitive in view of the other summer races.

Spectacular weather, the skies of Valbrona turned blue throughout the day. Overall winner Luca Del Pero concludes his race in 2h 25′ 19”, establishing the new men’s record, immediately in command, after last edition’s winner Jeanbaptiste Simukeka had a muscle problem, he tried to give as much gap as possible to the other athletes with an excellent physical condition in view of the next appointment, the Colmen Trail. Davide Della Mina, Team Valtellina ASD and Luigi Pomoni, Asd Falchi Lecco follow in second position.

In the women’s race, the European and world mountain running champion Alice Gaggi dominates all, finishing her race in 2h 58′ 26”, another new record set. For Gaggi it was the first trail running race of the season, today she suffered on the steep climbs that gave her a hard time but the technical descents are one of her strengths, amusing her and increasing the gap on her opponents giving her time to admire even the stupendous panorama that can be admired from the Horns. Irene Mantica, GS Orecchiella Garfagnana, crosses the finish line second. Roberta Jacquin, ASD Pegarun, snowboard instructor from Valle d’Aosta took third place.

Fun day for families and little trail runners too, with the advent of the new edition the Junior Trail, now in its third edition, is also reconfirmed. The “mini runners” challenged each other on the course set up in the party area with five distinct categories, which will prepare future runners for the paths of the Trail.

