Horry: In my heart Jordan is number one Kobe is number two LeBron is number three | LeBron James | Robert Horry | Michael Jordan | Robert Horry | Kobe Bryant | LeBron James | Olympic Games_NetEase Subscription

Live it, June 2 News Recently, former NBA player and seven-time championship winner Robert Horry talked about Jordan, Kobe and James on the “All The Smoke” program.
Horry said: “In my heart, Jordan is the first, Kobe is the second, and LeBron is the third. Jordan has no shortcomings. People say he doesn’t shoot three-pointers. He will shoot when he needs it. The same is true for Kobe, LeBron Is a great player, people will think I put LeBron down, no. It’s just that I think LeBron is a C, Kobe is a B, and Jordan is an A.”
