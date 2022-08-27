PUPPY. Third place overall for Italy in the mixed under 16 category at the Horse Ball World Cup (a mixed sport between horse riding and basketball) in Saint Lò in France, scheduled from Monday 15 to Saturday 20 August.

In the six days of transalpine competitions also three Canavese knights, Beatrice Conta 16 years of Torrazza Piemonte, but Ivrea origin, Chiara Baroni sixteen of Cuceglio and captain of the blue expedition and Tommaso Carletti, 14 years of Scarmagno. In addition to them, Alessandro Baroni, 17 from Cuceglio, also performed very well in the under 21 category, winning the top scorer ranking with eleven goals and also winning the best horse and player combination award, awarded by all the coaches present at the competitions. , based on defense, attack and throw-ins (horse ball game phases). Returning to the under 16, Italy beating Belgium 10-7 won the bronze medal, a metal that could have been even more prestigious if it had not lost the first 5-10 match with Spain, then winner of the world championship. In the other two matches, the Azzurri beat Australia 12-2 first and then Portugal 9-5: “I was in the first World Cup – says Chiara Baroni – and the only sin was the first game. With a little more luck we could also have won and maybe we would have finished the event with another medal. Unfortunately it did not go that way, the disappointment, if we can call it that, was then mitigated by the Spanish final victory ». Beatrice Conta also says: «In the first game we had a problem with the spurs of the horses and this conditioned us a bit. I was in the first world championship, it was still exciting to participate ».

The youngest of the Canavese troops, Tommaso Carletti, 14 years old from Scarmagno, says: “I am satisfied with the third place, the aspect I will most remember will certainly be the competitive spirit in the matches”. Now the three Canavese riders will prepare for the Champions League, again in France on Thursday 29 and Friday 30 September and Saturday 1 October, with Conta and Carletti who will compete exceptionally with Saluzzese (they are both registered for the Circolo di Novi), while Baroni, another member of the Circolo di Novi, he will be with the Spaniards of the UCJC. A very important event in which the three Canavese riders will accumulate more experience.