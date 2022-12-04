Home Sports Horse racing, Bleff Dipa and Balsamine Font win. And Paris becomes Italy’s home
Horse racing, Bleff Dipa and Balsamine Font win. And Paris becomes Italy's home

Horse racing, Bleff Dipa and Balsamine Font win. And Paris becomes Italy’s home

Great day for our horses. The 2019 Derby winner now dreams of a place at January’s Amérique

Prestigious one-two for the Italian trotters on the Paris-Vincennes black track, the most beautiful track in the world by now the scene of many feats of our horses, starting with the great double at Varenne (2001-2002) in the Gran Prix d’Amérique. The first was Bleff Dipa, winner of the Rome Derby in 2019. The son of the Swedish Mister JP won the Prix Doynel de Saint Quentin (gr. 2-m 2850) at the end of an authoritative lead route finished in 1.13.4 with the French driver Alexandre Abrivard in sulky. The hosts Happy Valley and Hohneck were beaten, the latter considered among the protagonists in Amérique next January, who at this point could also become the target of Bleff Dipa, aiming for qualification in one of the preparation tests that promote the top three in the great classic.

The fifth Grand Prix

For Bleff Dipa this is the fifth Grand Prix in his career after the Derby 2019, the City of Turin 2021, the Turilli and the Freccia d’Europa 2022. The other Italian success always stars Alexandre Abrivard, this time as jockey in the Prix ​​Maillard (gr. 2-m 2175) at mounted trot, victoriously piloting Balsamine Font in 1.11.5. Filip Roc’s daughter has already won twice on the Parisian track, but at the sulky. Several successes also on the Swedish tracks.

