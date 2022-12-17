The 52-year-old great Italian jockey seemed intent on going as far forward as possible, instead he changed his strategy: “I want to be sure I stop at the top”

Lanfranco Dettori has decided. 2023 will be the last season of his inimitable career as a jockey, the best jockey in the world. Only a few weeks ago he had revealed his will not to give up, not wanting to set a date and perhaps reach the competitive longevity of Lester Piggott who went on to be 60 and from whom Frankie had inherited in the early 90s. after being sent as a boy to England by his father Gianfranco, himself a great whip of international level.

Unique career — From those distant beginnings as a shop boy in the stables of his friend Luca Cumani (the first victory dates back to 1987) Dettori has put together an inimitable career, made up of over 700 Grands Prix with 7 Arc de Triomphe and 7 King George sparkling on the showcase together to victories in all the biggest races in the world, starting with the English derby yearned for about twenty years and then won twice in 2007 and 2015. And without counting the 1996 feat at Ascot, where he won all seven races in the program becoming one of the most famous sports figures in the world.

Last waltz — Dettori will begin his first part of the season in the heat of California, on the fabulous Santa Anita track where he will probably compete in his last races in the Breeders Cup in November 2023. Something new compared to the previous seasons during which he had waited for spring and the big prelude to the Dubai World Cup. “I’ve been thinking a lot in this period – revealed Frankie – and I’ve decided that 2023 will be my last season as a jockey. Because as I’ve always said, I want to stop at the top. Without taking the risk to be pitied. Now I have to use my brain. Even my family agrees, I will have more time to be with them. And also my father, with whom I spoke for a long time”. On December 15th, Dettori turned 52: “And maybe that very day – he revealed – I really made this decision. On December 26th I will start in California and then, from the spring, a long series of last times will begin all over the world… .”. See also Agliè Valle Sacra, desire to amaze Doubles and immediately aims high

Mind-boggling numbers — Frankie Dettori was born in Milan on 15 December 1970. During his career he won 728 Grands Prix, 284 in the first group, 225 in the second and 219 in the third. His feats: 7 Magnificent Seven, victories in all 7 races scheduled at Ascot on 28 September 1996; 7 King George Lammtarra (1995), Swain (1998), Daylami (1999), Doyen (2004), Enable (2017, 2019, 2020); 6 Arc de Triomphe Lammtarra (1995), Sakhee (2001), Marienbard (2002), Golden Horn (2015), Enable (2017, 2018); 4 Dubai World Cup Dubai Millennium (2000), Moon Ballad (2003), Electrocutionist (2006), Country Grammer (2022); 3 Japan Cup Singspiel (1996), Falbrav (2002), Alkaased (2005); 2 English derbies Authorized (2007), Golden Horn (2015); 1 Breeders’ Classic Raven’s Pass (2008).

December 17, 2022 (change December 17, 2022 | 18:54)

