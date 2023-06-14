Horse racing: how much is the racing world worth in Italy





A sport that has always been a niche sport but which in recent years has seen more and more enthusiasts approaching it. Let’s talk about horse racing, a world that in Italy is worth almost three billion euros, according to the latest statistics, in particular a study carried out by the Luiss Business School together with FISE, the Italian Federation of Equestrian Sports. In this report, called ‘The Winning Horse’, we wanted to analyze everything concerning the world of horse riding, horse racing and equestrian sports on the Italian economy.

Horseracing data in Italy

Italy has had several moments of glory in the history of horseracing which have seen symbols dominate the world such as the memorable Ribot horses, to which they dedicated trophies and even statues, or Varenne. And in the wake of these incredible champions, the sector has always been active and bubbly. Up to today where there are more than 170 thousand FISE members, with an increase of 53% compared to 2020, and it already offers an interesting number to understand what the dimension around the movement is. It must be said, in fact, that to carry out this study, a questionnaire was also delivered to the Italian equestrian clubs, and by combining the answers to the official sources of the Fise, to the official national and foreign statistics, it was possible to sum up the size of this world.

Therefore, having indicated the size of the equestrian movement of registered members, one can understand the economic value of this world. In fact, the expenditure of those who practice horse riding annually through any type of activity connected to it, both directly and indirectly, is approximately one billion and seven hundred million. And in this sense the total impact on the national GDP is connected, which has been calculated between at least 2.0 billion euros and more than 3 billion. Figures that also offer an employment implication involving from 25,000 to 35,000 people.

Horse racing, a passion for many Italians

The world of horse racing is a tradition that has very ancient roots in Italy. Of course we won’t mention ancient Rome and chariot racing, that would be too much. But think already starting from the Middle Ages and passing through the nineteenth century and above all the golden period of the mid-twentieth century, our country has had an enormous attraction towards this sport. And today the passion is not dormant, quite the contrary. According to the latest data, horse riding enthusiasts who follow the races play and bet on them by carefully following the odds on horse racing developed by the experts, generate an expenditure of around 220 million. In particular, this sport is mainly followed in three locations which, among other things, have among the largest racetracks in Italy. Let’s talk about Milan first, where the certified expenditure was 5.16 million euros, followed by Rome where around 3.35 million were spent and finally Naples with 3.16 million. Data produced, as usual, by the Customs and Monopolies Agency, and then published in the “Blue Book”, the annual report developed by the agency which takes a picture of the state of the Italian economy sector by sector.