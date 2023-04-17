Hossein Vafaei as the first Iranian

NNot less than eighteen English, three Welsh and two Scots have qualified for the first main round of the Snooker World Championships in Sheffield, which started on Saturday. Hossein Vafaei, on the other hand, is a one-off. Whatever the 28-year-old billiard crack from Abadan, Iran, has achieved in his sport has promptly become the new gold standard in his home country.

He became the first Iranian professional in 2012 and the first Iranian ten years later to make the top 20 in the Main Tour world rankings. Vafaei also became Iran’s first-ever world-ranked event winner by winning last year’s Shoot-Out Blitz in Leicester.

problem with the passport

Was that the breakthrough? When he recorded his first match against the highly decorated Chinese Ding Junhui at the Crucible Theater on Sunday morning, Vafaei was once again considered an outsider; but the odds were now rather tight than crass. That’s good news, because the ambitious newcomer, which they sometimes call “Prince of Persia”, doesn’t just want to be the nice exotic – but a serious competitor who is more likely to be asked about his improved game than about his origin should. Especially since this origin and everything related to it is not so easy to explain. At least not since demonstrations, arrests and executions have shaken his homeland.

Vafaei’s passport was already a problem when he wanted to travel to tournaments on British soil in his early professional years. The visa formalities sometimes took so long that he missed his start. Things got better when a private snooker club in Ireland offered him a permanent address – including the opportunity to work on his game in training sessions with veterans such as former world champion Ken Doherty.

These experiences have also made him more stable. He no longer feels insecure or afraid anywhere, Vafaei recently revealed to an English gazette: “If I’m good enough, I qualify, go and win.” He also continues to enjoy “every moment that I play”.

In mid-January, at the Masters in London, his origins caught up with him again. Suddenly some journalists from Iran showed up to ask him a few questions about his sport and quite a few about the regime in Tehran. That was the point where Vafaei broke off the conversation. If in doubt, he got himself into it by playing at the UK Championships ahead of Christmas with a black ribbon on his sleeve – and when questioned said the gesture was for “my people” and concern for them. However, that was not meant to be decidedly political, but rather emotional, as the reaction to his visitors suggests.

Typical persistence

Does anyone want to stay out of explosive debates? If in doubt, he has to do it these days in order to have a real chance at the most important tournament of the season. The opening match had barely started on Sunday when Vafaei, currently No. 23 in the rankings, fell 2-0 behind against Ding Junhui, six places higher.

With a bit of luck, a lot of courage and typical perseverance, he was then able to win the next two frames (sets) up to the mid-session interval. However, the decision will not be made until this Monday when the match enters its second half. Whoever wants to get something in Sheffield has always needed staying power.



Focused gaze: Hossein Vafaei

Image: dpa



What is certain, however, is that the winner of this match, according to the tournament tree, will meet Ronnie O’Sullivan in the next round. The 47-year-old star of his sport didn’t really do well at the start with a 10:7 win over the Chinese Pang Junxu, who was only half his age. But he wouldn’t be the first to find the form he needs in Sheffield over the next two weeks.

Great snooker history also awaits him: If “The Rocket” can repeat his previous year’s victory on May 1st, it will mean his eighth World Cup triumph since 2001. So far he has had to share the record with Scottish legend Stephen Hendry, who has also won seven times won at the Crucible Theater.

If Hossein Vafaei had his way, O’Sullivan wouldn’t be there at all. The always polite climber got upset a long time ago about how derogatory the number one in the rankings sometimes expressed himself about his sport: Anyone who behaves like that has no place at the table and should better step back, says Vafaei. In this sense, a duel between the old master and the great talent, if it goes through, could promote some explosiveness even without politics. It would just be about snooker – and the appropriate attitude towards it.