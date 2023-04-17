Home » Hossein Vafaei as the first Iranian
Hossein Vafaei as the first Iranian

NNot less than eighteen English, three Welsh and two Scots have qualified for the first main round of the Snooker World Championships in Sheffield, which started on Saturday. Hossein Vafaei, on the other hand, is a one-off. Whatever the 28-year-old billiard crack from Abadan, Iran, has achieved in his sport has promptly become the new gold standard in his home country.

He became the first Iranian professional in 2012 and the first Iranian ten years later to make the top 20 in the Main Tour world rankings. Vafaei also became Iran’s first-ever world-ranked event winner by winning last year’s Shoot-Out Blitz in Leicester.

problem with the passport

Was that the breakthrough? When he recorded his first match against the highly decorated Chinese Ding Junhui at the Crucible Theater on Sunday morning, Vafaei was once again considered an outsider; but the odds were now rather tight than crass. That’s good news, because the ambitious newcomer, which they sometimes call “Prince of Persia”, doesn’t just want to be the nice exotic – but a serious competitor who is more likely to be asked about his improved game than about his origin should. Especially since this origin and everything related to it is not so easy to explain. At least not since demonstrations, arrests and executions have shaken his homeland.

Vafaei’s passport was already a problem when he wanted to travel to tournaments on British soil in his early professional years. The visa formalities sometimes took so long that he missed his start. Things got better when a private snooker club in Ireland offered him a permanent address – including the opportunity to work on his game in training sessions with veterans such as former world champion Ken Doherty.

These experiences have also made him more stable. He no longer feels insecure or afraid anywhere, Vafaei recently revealed to an English gazette: “If I’m good enough, I qualify, go and win.” He also continues to enjoy “every moment that I play”.

